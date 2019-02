Share:

OKARA-Commissioner Sahiwal Division Arif Anwar Baloch said that Pakistanis must dissolve the effects of negative propaganda being spilled in the world against their country.

“For this, we will have to take extreme measures to change the sick life of society into a healthy and prosperous nation by following the idea of Clean and Green Pakistan as laid by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Gulzar.”

He said: “To shift the city grain market and Vegetable/Fruit Market out of the city the matter will be discussed with Secretary Agriculture Punjab and Provincial Minister for Agriculture.”

The commissioner was addressing a reception arranged in his honour by Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran and the traders of grain market. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, AC Umar Maqbool, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran and leader of PTI Ch Saleem Sadiq, Ch Abdullah Tahir, Rai Hammad Aslam Kharal, Malik and representatives of other trading organisations were present on the occasion.

The commissioner told the audience that by next Friday, within three days, Fard of the grain market would be issued, the electric connection problem would be solved on priority and the availability of potable water would be made possible.

He said he would view the development of construction of boundary wall by Agriculture and Buildings Departments. He eulogised DC Maryam Khan for constant hard work in performing her responsibilities and solving the public problems. She had obtained number one position amongst three districts of the division in performance.

He said the nation would face the challenges of the time, and it would reach the destination of prosperity and progress. He also hoped that the target of plantation would be achieved easily.