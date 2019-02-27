Share:

Parliamentary leaders will be given an in-camera briefing today (Wednesday) on the prevailing situation in the wake of India's Line of Control (LoC) violation.

The in-camera briefing will be given after a meeting of the top civil and military leadership.

A joint session of the Parliament has been summoned tomorrow (Thursday) over the opposition's demand in the wake of India's Line of Control (LoC) violation.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan had told a Senate session on Tuesday that a joint session of the Parliament has been summoned to give a strong message to New Delhi that the nation is united in the face of Indian aggression.

During Tuesday's National Assembly session, opposition leaders called for a joint session of Parliament to discuss and draft a plan of action against India's aggression.Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

"Indian aircraft intrusion across LoC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJK was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircraft released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," Major General Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

The incursion into the Pakistani air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.