LAHORE - The Botany Department of the Government MAO College held an event titled “Green Initiative Campaign” for plantation of saplings.

The initiative includes planting 5,000 saplings on the college campus and the cricket ground of the college in Sham Nagar, Chauburji. The principal and all heads of college departments participated in the campaign.

Botany Department Chairman Prof Dr Rashid said that threatening climate change signs can be observed in the recent prolonged rainfall in February and hazardous smog of December as there is scarcity of plants in the country.

Prof Dr Khadim Hussain of the botany department said that trees have positive effect on eyes and help improve vision. He said that trees also reduce noise pollution. Prof Dr Farhan Ibadat Yar Khan, principal of the Government MAO College, said that this campaign will be launched in all departments to increase the number of trees and flower plants in the college. He said the college will play its due role in implementation Green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.a