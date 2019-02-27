Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday once again invited India for talks and urged better sense should prevail.

While addressing the nation in the wake of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shooting down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace, the premier said, "I wanted to take you into confidence regarding the situation arising since yesterday," the premier said as he began his address. "After the Pulwama incident, we offered India to cooperate in the probe. We know they suffered the casualties."

"Pakistan has suffered casualties in the past so we offered to cooperate with India. Because terrorism is not in Pakistan’s interests," he added. "We had said that Pakistan would be forced to respond if India carried out aggression."

"We didn’t take action yesterday morning because we didn’t know the full extent of damage. Otherwise it would have been irresponsible. That’s why we waited," he explained.

PM Imran said "Our plan from the start has been no casualties for India. The purpose was just to show India that if they can enter our space, we can too."

"The problem is, where do we go from here? It is crucial that India uses sense," he asserted.

"My question to the Indian government is that with the weapons you and we have can we afford a miscalculation? If it escalates from here where will it go? It won’t be in Modi’s or my control. I once again invite you to dialogue. Let me say again that better sense should prevail. We should resolve our problems through dialogue," he asserted.

Earlier today, the PAF shot down two Indian aircraft and arrested two pilots.

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor addressed a press conference earlier today and said Pakistan wants peace and India needs to understand war is a failure of policy.

On Tuesday, Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force.

The incursion into the Pakistani air space followed a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.