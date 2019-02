Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district police have rounded up eight accused. They included Ansar Abbas, Ghulam Abbas, Saqlain Abbas, Javed Iqbal, Arslan Ali, Ali and Zahid Abbas. The police have seized 45 litres of liquor, two 30 bore pistols, one 12 bore gun and also unearthed a distillery. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

LACK OF HEALTH FACILITIES

A boy of Madharianwala, who was mauled a dog, has been referred to a Lahore hospital due to lack of anti-rabbi vaccine in Hafizabad DHQ Hospital which caters the healthcare of millions of people of the district.

Eleven year old Ali Hamza was passing through the street of Madharianwala when a dog mauled him seriously. He received serious head injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. But due to unavailability of ASB Vaccine in the hospital, he was referred to a Lahore hospital in critical condition.

Of late, incidents of dog and rat bites have been increased as the authorities have failed to eliminate the menace.

The citizens have called upon the authorities to desist from lip service and do some practical and prompt steps to cull the stray dogs and rats to relieve the citizens from unnecessary harassment and mental agony.

POLICE NAB KITE FLYERS

In a crackdown on kite flyers and sellers, police have arrested 13 kite flyers and a kite seller from Kolo Tarar and have seized 2000 kites and 110 rolls of string. Separate cases have been registered against the accused. The DPO has directed police to continue crackdown on kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination.