PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community has demanded that the government and Ministry of Pakistan Railways withdraw the Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) 121, and make fully functional Peshawar and Azakhel dry port in Nowshehra.

The demand was made by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Faiz Muhammad in a meeting with the Divisional Superintendent Karachi Mazhar Ali Shah and DS Peshawar Nasir Khalil during their visit to chamber house on Tuesday.

Besides others, Ziaul Haq, chairman SCCI’s Standing Committee on Dry port and Railways, Zarak Khan, president Hayatabad Industrial Estate Association, Khalid Shahzad, and Mazhar ul Haq, etc Divisional Transport officer Anwar Saadat, and chief controller Railways were present in the meeting.

The SCCI president said that Railway is the most effective and safe source of transportation so it should be restored for import and export on urgent basis. He urged the Pakistan Railways to resolve the business community issues on priority basis.

Mr Faiz said that there is vast investment and trade opportunities in the carpet, honey, furniture, match, handicrafts and marble sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added Pakistan Railways can play a vital role to give boost to trade in these sectors, and urged to resolve the supply issues to business community via bonded carries, on priority basis.

Besides, Ziaul Haq said that owing to wrong policies of the previous government about 70 percent trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is being carried out via Bandar Abbas and Chahbahar port of Iran. He called upon the Pakistan Railways to take measures for supply of Afghan transit trade as well as import and export goods from Peshawar to Karachi and Karachi to Peshawar.

He also demanded the abolishment of SRO 121, and urged to launch export cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi aimed to transport all goods through Railways to the port city Karachi.

Pakistan Railways DSs Mazhar Ali Shah and Nasir Khalili on the occasion assured the members of business community to resolve their issues on priority basis and hoped that the Dargai and Charsadda routes will also be soon made functional to give boost the trade.

The official said that PR is taking measures to improve services for revival of trade. He said the Pakistan Railways had played vital role in formulation of Transport policy 2018. He also assured they will play role in abolishment of SRO 121 and the demand of the business community will raise at other forums.

The officials also mentioned about ML-I Project, under which passengers and cargo trains with speed of 160 kilogram per hour due to which Pakistan Railway will enter modern era. He also assured the removal of flaws in WeBoC system. He said the all facilities have available at Peshawar Dry port, while Azakhel dry port will soon be made functional.