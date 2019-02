Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Red Crescent Society has planned to hold seminar on International Women’s Day 2019 on 8th March to raise awareness among women about their rights.

According to the sources, in this regard PRCS will conduct a campaign on this day to raise awareness among women of their rights, self growth, leadership skills, enhancement , communication skills, protection, psycho- social support and health and hygiene.

He said that more than 200 females from different genre will participate to pay tribute to women leaders making outstanding achievements in different walks of life.

He said that PRSC addresses the needs and concerns of women from all walks of life by developing their entrepreneurial skills through capacity building training, workshops and conferences.

He said that PRSC also supports women affected by disasters or facing extreme poverty.