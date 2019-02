Share:

LAHORE - A 56 percent increase was decided in purchase targets during a high level meeting of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) on Tuesday.

The meeting was held under the chair of PSC Managing Director Waheed Akhtar Ansari. Director General Federal Seed Certification Masood Qamar Qureshi, Director Procurement Malik Imtiaz, Director Administration Riffat Javed and agricultural scientists including Dr Manzoor Munj, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Dr Saleem, Dr Arshad, and Dr Zahid Mehmood attended the meeting.

The participants set targets for the purchase of next Rabi crop and ploughing of Kharif crop. They also agreed to an increase of 56 percent in purchase targets.

During the meeting, Waheed Akhtar Ansari vowed to provide seeds to farmers on subsidised rates according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.