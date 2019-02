Share:

DUBAI - West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons and England pacer Tymal Mills will be joining Peshawar Zalmi as replacement players for Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, respectively.

Both Malan and Jordan have been picked for the England Twenty20 International squad for their series against the West Indies. Simmons and Mills will be arriving in Dubai today (February 27) to join Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Lahore Qalandars have included former Netherlands batsman Ryan ten Doeschate as a cover. Doeschate will also be arriving in Dubai today to join his team, Lahore Qalandars, for the fourth edition of the league.

West Indies wicketkeeper batsman Chadwick Walton has been included in the Islamabad United squad for the HBL PSL 2019. With Ian Bell out injured and Zahir Khan unavailable from the start of the tournament due to national selection, United have brought in Chadwick Walton as their sixth foreign player in the squad.

Walton, who played for Islamabad United last year, will join the squad immediately and will be available for the remainder of the tournament.