DUBAI - he HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy was handed over to PCB’s courier partners TCS during a press conference held at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The TCS will bring the trophy from Dubai to Karachi this week, where it will be unveiled at National Stadium, Karachi on the eve of the tournament final (March 16) by the captains of both the finalists. PCB Head of Marketing Sohaib Sheikh, TCS International Managing Director Mark Woodcock and TCS Holdings Board Director Qasim Awan addressed the media during the presser.

The glittering PSL trophy would arrive in Karachi on February 27, a total of eight matches will be played in Pakistan with five matches at Karachi’s National Stadium, including the final. The participants spoke about the incredible excitement among the fans as the league moves to Pakistan with an unprecedented eight matches from March 7.

Sohaib Sheikh and the TCS officials confirmed that there is a massive interest in the Pakistan leg of the PSL 2019. The match tickets are in great demand, PCB and TCS are confident of big crowds and heaving stadiums in both Lahore and Karachi. Action begins in Karachi with a high-octane clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on March 7.

The PSL 2019 trophy comprises the star, the crescent, the green and the white! This year’s PSL trophy is a visual representation of the Pakistani flag in all its sparkling beauty. The central core, covered in Swarovski’s 16 faceted Xirius crystals one by one rises up as a dazzling green beam and shows off the majestic Shooting Star at the pinnacle.

Around the star, six pillars covered on the sides with Swarovski’s Fine Rocks, open to make a crescent, depicting the six participating teams of the HBL PSL. More than 50,000 crystals have been used in the trophy that took 4 months to be made, from concept to creation.

‘The Pakistan Trophy’ celebrates the different cultures in Pakistan and the harmony with which they stand together to call this country home. The green and white unite the many colours of this land under one flag, each colour being vivid as it is. The people of this land join together to form the sparkling the star and crescent, the people join together to form a strong Pakistan. The PSL is driven by this diversity and celebrates the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent with the people of Pakistan.

The PSL individual player awards: Keeping up with the HBL Pakistan Super League traditions, the league will be giving out magnificent Swarovski trophies for top performers of the tournament, as the awards include man of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best fielder of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament, safest hands (best wicket-keeper of the tournament) and spirit of cricket award (most disciplined team of the tournament).