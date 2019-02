Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution, condemning violation of Pakistani air space by Indian planes in Muzaffarabad sector and bombing plains at Jabba village.

The PA witnessed a rare scene of pending 12 out of 13 resolutions of public interest on agenda on private members day due to absence of relevant ministers. The chair directed the law minister to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and ensure stoppage of payment of salaries to ministers showing such attitude in future. The session started one hour and 45 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Speaker allowed continuing proceedings on question hour on Agriculture and Communication and Works departments till finalization of draft of the resolution. After taking up two questions, the chair allowed Abdul Aleem Khan to move the motion of relaxing rules for bringing out of turn resolution. After relaxation of rules, former senior minister presented the resolution, condemning blatant violation of air space by Indian jets. Through the unanimously adopted resolution, the House termed violation of air space at midnight a cowardice act which was usual practice of the enemy.

The resolution praised the air force for timely response that caused the jets to flee. Expressing full confidence on the capabilities of the armed forces, the resolution assured that the entire nation was behind for foiling nefarious attempts of coward enemy. The House believed that the ruling party in India was using all tactics to win next polls. Palwama incident was a glaring example. Civil and military leadership have rejected Indian allegations. On the other hand, people in India were terming the attack a plan of the Indian government to get edge in elections. The House demanded the federal government to raise the issue on appropriate international forums and show real face of India to the world community.

Minister for Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din said that Narendra Modi was facing heat of coming elections. He said that Pakistan would give a befitting response to any aggression.

PML-N’s Ch Muhammad Iqbal said that the nation was united behind the armed forces to inflict more crushing defeat than in 1965.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that all minorities were with the armed forces. He said that enemy would not be condemned by thrashed.

PPP’s Hassan Murtaza said that the enemy would fail to present indigenous freedom movement in Kashmir as terrorism.

After the passage of the resolution, Speaker left the chair for Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to conduct proceedings.

As many as 13 resolutions were on agenda including eight from the previous session pended due to absence of relevant ministers. The same practice continued as 12 resolutions could not be taken up due to absence of relevant ministers. Expressing anger over lack of interest on the part of ministers, Deputy Speaker directed Law Minister Raja Basharat to take up the issue with the Leader of the House. He said that salaries of ministers staying away from proceedings in future should be stopped. The House passed the resolution moved by PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt regarding measures to curb the menace of unchecked sale and use of drugs at educational institutions and hostels.

Demanding amendments in drug act, the resolution suggested giving death penalty or at least 20 years imprisonment for sale of drugs to save future generations.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 11am.