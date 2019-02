Share:

Researchers get to grips with new project documenting skills

GUJRAT- Scores of young MPhil and PhD researchers from various departments of the University of Gujrat (UoG) attended a daylong workshop at Hafiz Hayat Campus here on Tuesday to get grips with LaTex for documenting their research projects.

The workshop titled “Writing with LaTex” was organised by the Statistics Department, aimed at introducing latest and modern techniques of data analysis to support researchers in their projects. The hands-on training at the workshop improved statistical data analysis skills of the researchers. Dr Muhammad Farooq was the resource person in the supervisory role.

He highlighted prevalent modern techniques of statistical data analysis as well as how to collect and arrange data for word-perfect analysis. Speaking about the all-important role of statistics in conducting research, Dr Farooq said that precisely analyzed data will lead researchers towards the successful culmination of their endeavours.

UoG MA/MSc/MCom exams to be held in June

GUJRAT- The annual MA/MSc/Mcom annual examination, both Part I & II for 2019, will be held in June, according to a press release issued by the University of Gujrat (UoG) controller examinations on Tuesday.

The press release said that last date for submission of admission forms with single fee for regular candidates of MA appearing in the subjects of English, Urdu, Economics, Islamic Studies, Political Science and Fine Arts; and those of MSc in the subjects of Mathematics, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Psychology, Physical Education and Sports Sciences; as well as M.Com candidates is March 18, 2019. A double fee will be charged from candidates thereafter, till April 1st, and a triple fee subsequently till April 15. It further said that the principals of UoG-affiliated colleges have been directed to submit duly filled-in admission forms of students a day or two in earlier to avoid inconvenience.

Police arrest eight moonshiners

HAFIZABAD- The district police have rounded up eight accused. They included Ansar Abbas, Ghulam Abbas, Saqlain Abbas, Javed Iqbal, Arslan Ali, Ali and Zahid Abbas. The police have seized 45 litres of liquor, two 30 bore pistols, one 12 bore gun and also unearthed a distillery. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

LACK OF HEALTH FACILITIES

A boy of Madharianwala, who was mauled a dog, has been referred to a Lahore hospital due to lack of anti-rabbi vaccine in Hafizabad DHQ Hospital which caters the healthcare of millions of people of the district.

Eleven year old Ali Hamza was passing through the street of Madharianwala when a dog mauled him seriously. He received serious head injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital.

But due to unavailability of ASB Vaccine in the hospital, he was referred to a Lahore hospital in critical condition.

Of late, incidents of dog and rat bites have been increased as the authorities have failed to eliminate the menace. The citizens have called upon the authorities to desist from lip service and do some practical and prompt steps to cull the stray dogs and rats to relieve the citizens from unnecessary harassment and mental agony.

POLICE NAB KITE FLYERS

In a crackdown on kite flyers and sellers, police have arrested 13 kite flyers and a kite seller from Kolo Tarar and have seized 2000 kites and 110 rolls of string. Separate cases have been registered against the accused. The DPO has directed police to continue crackdown on kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination.