ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court on Tuesday heard Rental Power Projects (RPPs) case to indict the accused former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

The court of Judge Arshad Malik resumed the hearing but due to absence of the accused, he issued directive to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing to be held on March 13.

It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was an accused of misusing his authority to get approved increase in down payment of RPPs from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to Rs 22 billion.