Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is finding it difficult to take action against illegal buildings being constructed in its jurisdiction apparently due to the involvement of officials in corrupt practices and political intervention by the public elected representative of the ruling party.

Though, the high ups of RDA issue directions to their subordinates for launching action against the encroachments yet the enforcement department including building inspectors push the orders of their bosses in the dustbin by collecting bribe from the violators.

Meanwhile, two Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Haji Amjad are also influencing over bosses of RDA and refraining them from demolishing illegal constructions, informed official sources on Tuesday.

The areas where the citizens are involved in constructing illegal buildings include Chakra, Bhatta Chowk, Karamabad Road, Lakho Road, Girja Road, Dhamial-Kalyal Road, Gulshanabad, Shahpur, Safari Enclave 2 and Kotha Kallan in Morgah, they said. They also informed MPA Haji Amjad had stopped the enforcement staffers of RDA from bulldozing illegal plazas and markets in Kotha Kallan Monday last.

Sources said similarly, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi is allegedly pressurizing the building department from taking legal action against the owner of an illegal triple story marriage hall being built on Chakra Road. They added Wasiq and Haji Amjad paid visits to RDA and called on the Chairman and Director General (DG) RDA and expressed their concerns overdrive against illegal construction, something that strongly opposes the manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“An Inspector posted in Building Department namely Asim Nawaz is involved in taking a hefty bribe from Chaudhry Sajid, the owner of marriage hall, to allow him to complete the building,” sources said. On the other hand, those citizens who want to get building plan approved from RDA for building plazas and markets are being discouraged by the corrupt officers of RDA, sources said.

Raja Altaf Qadir, an applicant who wants to build a plaza at Chakra Road, told The Nation that he had submitted his file some two months ago but RDA is not allowing him for construction. He said RDA has been presenting the lame excuses that Chakra Road is not notified for commercial activities. Unfortunately, the whole road is surrounded by illegal constructions without any action on part of RDA, he said.

“I have not visited RDA to put pressure on DG or Chairman to favor owner of under construction marriage hall on Chakra Road instead suggested RDA keep the owner continue construction until or unless the road is notified for commercial activities,” said MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, when contacted by The Nation. He said RDA bosses should hold board meeting soon to notify the roads for commercial activities instead of discouraging law-abiding citizens. “I believe in merit and will never dent the reputation of my party,” he said.

Likewise, MPA Haji Amjad admitted he barred RDA Building Department officials from demolishing markets and plazas at New Road in Kotha Kalan. “

The buildings are owned by the people who are ready for adopting the legal process of commercialization by the RDA,” he said. He said he also met with DG and Chairman who supported his stance.

DG RDA Mehar Muhammad Hayyat, when contacted, denied any political pressure saying RDA has been taking action against illegal constructions. He said building department had demolished 2 plazas and sealed five other buildings. He added an operation was also launched in Jarahi on Adiala Road and illegal buildings was sealed.