ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the refund of excessive money to 30 per cent gas consumers who have been charged with inflated gas bills.

While chairing a meeting on the issue of inflated gas bills to the consumers, the Prime Minister was informed around48,700 consumers of slab 4 and 5 received 200 percent inflated bills mainly because of the application of fraudulent gas pressure factor, official sources told The Nation.

The Petroleum Division has presented the report of the four members committee to the Prime Minister and it was informed that as per their initial probe around 30 per cent consumers got the inflated bills.

During winter, the gas bills of the domestic consumers have shown abnormal increase which compelled the consumers to protest in front of several SNGPL offices.

The domestic consumers had protested over high gas bills ranging from 12,000 to 35,000. Following the protest the government had constituted a Four-Member Committee to probe inflated gas bills sent to domestic consumers.

The Committee has submitted its report and has proposed various options to revise the slab structure and billing mechanism to provide relief to the gas consumers.

The report was submitted to the Prime Minister on Tuesday where he was informed that 10,000 gas bills of consumers from 16 different regions of SNGPL were randomly evaluated where it was found that around 30 per cent consumers were overcharged.

The PM directed to refund the extra charged amount to the consumers. The PM also directed action against those responsible for sending inflated bills to the consumers.

The issue will be further probed and the consumers should be kept informed about the development, the PM directed.

The PM was informed that more around 48,700 consumers of slab 4 and 5 received 200 per cent inflated bills mainly because of fraudulent gas pressure factor was applied, the source added. This number include around 35,824 consumers of slab 3 and 12,829 consumers of slab 4 who have been charged more than 200 per cent inflated gas bills.

Around 35,824 consumers who were otherwise in slab of Rs 275 per unit was gone to the next slab of Rs 780 per unit while around 12,829 consumers gone to next slab of Rs 1460 per unit from their early slab of Rs 780 per unit.

If a consumer consumes up to 300 cubec meters gas per month he is in slab 3 and he will be charged at Rs 275 per unit and the monthly bill will be Rs10,940 (including gas price+meter rent+GST) but due to wrong gas pressure the consumers was pushed to the next slab where they had paid Rs 780 per unit.

Similarly, the consumers using Rs 780 per unit were pushed toward the next slab where they were charged Rs 1460 for the entire consumption.

The source further said that almost half or 3.4 million of 6.4 million domestic consumers of SNGPL were affected by the fraudulent gas pressure factor.

One of the main reason of the high bills are violation of OGRA’s gas pressure rules by SNGPL, said the source. It is pertinent to mention here that OGRA in a letter asked the SNGPL that “application of higher pressure factory by the SNGPL is resulting in higher gas bills as it may put to the next higher billing slab,” the source added.

Poverty alleviation top

priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that poverty alleviation and social welfare of the people was top most priority of the PTI government.

Chairing a meeting of poverty alleviation coordination council, the prime minister said, real success was possible only when majority of the people could be brought out of poverty line. He said no government in the past thought over poverty alleviation in the country.

The prime minister directed to set a time-frame for every target so that no scheme was delayed.

He said after seeing results of the programme private sector would also put its share in it.

He said that all the ministries including Planning, education, health, finance and housing should make coordinated efforts to take forward this programme.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the meeting about planning and policy for poverty alleviation. Financial, administrative and legal reforms for poverty alleviation were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Health Minister Aamir Mahmood Kayani, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bkhtiar, Minister for Religious Affaris Noor ul Haq Qadri, Advisors to the Prime Minister, Abdur Razaq Dawood, Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, Dr. Isharat Hussain, Special Assistants, Naeem ul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Afzal Gondal, Yusuf Baig Mirza and Chairperson BISP, Dr.Sania Mirza, MD Bait ul Mal, Aun Abbas Buppi and senior officials.