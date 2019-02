Share:

Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs3.9 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 however the Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile opted to further discuss the proposals.

The Ministry of Science and Technology demanded budget of 3.9 billion for its all departments and the committee approved all proposals after deliberations. During the Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile meeting, the ministry briefed the moot about its performance and presented budgetary proposals of Commerce and Textile Divisions for the year 2019-20.

The meeting under the chair of Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA was separately apprised about the proposed PSDP of Commerce and Textile Divisions.

The secretary commerce division said that the division had proposed allocation of PSDP fund amounting to Rs7538 million for nine development projects during the financial year 2019-20 relating to establishment of new Expo-Centers at Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad, expansion and remodeling of Expo-Center at Karachi, provision of hostel, parking building and security infrastructure at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore and Karachi. He further said that after the approval of the competent forum and subsequent release of funds, the projects would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Official said that Rs3043.77 million had been proposed for three ongoing and five new projects, which include standardizations system for production of high quality clean cotton, skill development program for youth in textile sector, and establishment and expansion of garment cities at Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore. The Committee was not convinced about the performance of Faisalabad Garment City phase-I and its training program and directed to hold both till next meeting for further deliberations. The Committee constituted a two members Sub-Committee comprising Raza Nasrullah and Wajiha Ikaram to visit the Faisalabad garment city and identify problems due to which it failed to achieve desired objectives.

The Committee also decided to have comprehensive briefing on the reasons of decline in exports in its next meeting besides working and performance of Commerce Division.