Share:

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, and wine from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers in the city. According to details, Sabzi Mandi police arrested Nasir Khan and recovered 1.380-kilogram hashish from him.