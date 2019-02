Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have said that Pakistan is rich with defenc e capabilities and the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

“If India resorts to war, it will receive such a befitting response that all accounts will be settled and Kashmir will also get freedom,” they said in a statement.

Appreciating Pakistan Air Force on its timely and full response forcing Indian aircrafts to run away, they said that India had always been hostile and inimical towards Pakistan. “Indian rulers like Modi have not accepted creation of Pakistan from their heart and they always target it with baseless allegations,” they said, adding that Indian Prime Minister Modi had come down to low level tactics for winning his election. They said time had come to expose war hysteria of India before the world, adding that Pakistan had the right to respond but the nation was not in panic and the armed forces were fully capable of defending the frontiers. They said that Indian cowards were in habit of attacking in the darkness of night.