LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses — Zeeshan and Ibrahim — in the assets-beyond-means case against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

During the proceedings, the court summoned further witnesses at the next date of hearing, and adjourned the hearing till March 11.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan Bukhari conducted the case proceedings. The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Ahad Cheema, alleging that the former LDA DG possessed Rs 600 million assets more than his known sources of income.

The court had recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses on the last hearing.

In October last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed another reference against Ahad Khan Cheema in the court for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The NAB accuses him of making property worth billions of rupees in the name of his family members. As per the accountability watchdog, Cheema and his family members own over 300 kanals of agricultural land in Hafizabad, over 190 kanals in Lahore and a flat in Hill View, Islamabad. Moreover, they also own two plots in FIA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, two flats and plots in Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, a 10-marla plot in Faisal Town, and two five-marla plots in Faisal Residencia Islamabad etc.

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous Qawwal Sher Mian Dad in a maid torture case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad directed Sher Mian Dad to submit surety bonds. of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief and join the investigation.

The court passed the orders on a bail application by the famous qawwal. Earlier, a counsel on behalf of the applicant argued that the charges levelled against his client were baseless.

He submitted that he may kindly be granted bail.

The court adjourning the further hearing till March 5 and granted interim bail to Sher Miandad.

Sabzazar police had registered a case against him on the charge of subjecting a maid to torture.