LAHORE - The Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) has initiated a talent hunt programme for its upcoming Professional Challenge Belt Bout scheduled for March 8 evening.

PBC President Ifraz Khan has said that they will be holding a heavyweight bout at VCL Club, International Market M Block Model Town. The boxers are being selected now from club level and to further make the event attractive one or two exhibition fights of girls boxers will also be conducted with a purpose to popularise the sport in females, he added.

He said that a newly-elected body of the PBC will be conducting these bouts and the winner will be awarded Rs 14,000 and the losing boxer gets Rs 6000 while cash award will also be given to girls boxers. “The organising committee includes senior vice president Zafar Roomi, general secretary Naeem Noor Khan, vice president Qadeer Butt, joint secretary Olympian Babar Ali Khan and head coach Idrees Babar, who will be picking up the boxers for the March 8 fight.”