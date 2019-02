Share:

KARACHI - PIA Scouts Assistant Provincial Commissioner Tariq Jameel said that World Scout Movement gave a message of humanity services and youth is dedicated to peace, love and a spirit of mutual friendship.

He expressed these views while addressing the scouts on the occasion of Lord Baden Powell’s birth celebrations at PIA scouts provincial headquarters Karachi. He paid tributes to founder of World Scout Movement Sir Lord Baden Powell on his birthday.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan and other provincial officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir Baloch, Tariq Ansari, Muhammad Ayyaz, Sanullah Bazinjo, District Commissioner Jawaid Raza and District Secretary Haq Nawaz attended the event.

According to secretary public relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, over 40 million scouts are participating in 161 countries on global scouting events.

and also all over Pakistan including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar PIA scouts headquarters.