In these polarising times, it is heartening to see two leaders of opposing political parties engage in dialogue and work together to solve the on-going problems of the country. Though Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been at loggerheads for more than a decade now and the rivalry has only escalated during PTI’s government, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry invited his predecessor, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangezeb to his chamber in the Parliament House to discuss the PTV issue.

The PTV crisis urgently needs the attention of the information ministry but is one that has unfortunately caused conflict within government figures. The controversy circles around the appointment of PTV Managing Director Arshad Khan, whose appointment the incumbent information minister has opposed. Information Minister Chaudhry called upon Marriyum Aurangezeb to ask how she had tackled matters in a similar circumstance when the appointment of then PTV MD Ataul Haq Qasmi had been declared illegal by the Supreme Court during Ms Aurangezeb’s reign.

There are sure to be other reasons than just political goodwill for the current and former Information Ministers to meet. It seems like the idiom “the enemy of my enemy is a friend” may be applicable in this case as rumours of an internal dispute between the Information Minister and other PTI members remain afloat. Whatever the reasons, this meeting was productive and sets a good precedent for other cabinet members. The PTV crises, which has led to many PTV employees protesting their organisation and has seen Pakistan State TV functioning at an enormous loss, has to be prioritised and the Information Minister needs all the help to address it. Important and viable ideas for progress, which would require cooperation from the opposition, were also discussed, such as the formation of a commission about the right of access to information and development of PMRA.