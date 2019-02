Share:

SHIKARPUR - A youth identified as Muhammad Younis, 26, son of Sher Muhamamd Brohi, of village Dost Abad was shot dead by a few unknown motorcyclist rider armed assailants, in the precinct of Lodra Police Station, some 30 kilometers off from here.

Area police rushed to the spot and moved the body to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for autopsy and handed over to his relatives after completing necessary medical-legal formalities.

The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained till filling of this news file.

Neither police have found any clue of killers nor have registered an FIR till evening.