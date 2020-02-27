Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two members of the notorious dacoit gang have snatched cash from a deputy medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Dr Qadeer Niazi on gunpoint at Saidpur Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

Similarly, two houses were burgled by robbers in different parts of district, they added. Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town Inspector Javed Iqbal Mirza, when contacted, confirmed the two dacoits robbed a doctor of cash.

In Garden Villa, two robbers scaled the walls of a house in the absence of house owner and mugged cash and four wrist watches.

, said sources.

They said the victim lady’s son Masood lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni on which SHO SI Nadim Zafar began investigation after arresting a suspected robber.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to sodomise a 12-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Maan Ali against whom a case was also registered. SP Potohar Syed Ali said violence against children would not be tolerated at any cost.