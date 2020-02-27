Share:

The two-day 9th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Joint Commission will begin in Islamabad today.

The IJC session will also followed by the Inaugural round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

The IJC and BPC are important mechanisms designed to contribute to enhanced cooperation on the bilateral and regional plans.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan side, whereas First Deputy Foreign Minister, Shakhrat Nuryshev, will represent the Kazakhstan delegation.

The deliberations will focus on bilateral engagement on trade and investment, cooperation in energy, agriculture, health, education, science and technology, tourism, sports, transport and industrial sectors and people-to-people contacts.

Besides bilateral matters, the two sides will also exchange views on key regional and international issues.