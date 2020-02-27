Share:

LAHORE - Agha Steel Industries Ltd (ASIL) has maintained a legacy of providing most durable, consistent and incomparable products and services surpassing the international standards. Agha Steel ARCON has launched Pakistan’s 1st European ARC Furnace Technology Steel. The official launch ceremony was inaugurated by the Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani and CEO, Agha Steel Industries Ltd, Hussain Agha at the FTC triangle, main Shahrah-e-Faisal on 19th of February 2020 to mark the auspicious addition.