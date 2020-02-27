Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the role of audit department was very important in ensuring transparency in utilization of public funds.

The Governor of Sindh observed this while talking to Director General Audit Sindh Miandad Rahoojo, who called on him at the Governor’s House.

Imran Ismail said that the timely audit helped to point out faults in the public sector.

They also discussed the matters related to timely audit of public funds, transparency in utilization of funds and overall performance of Directorate General Audit.

Miandad Rahoojo presented audit reports for the financial year 2018-19 of different departments.

Governor, GDA leader discuss obtaining political situation of Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Vice President Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Irfanullah Marwat on Wednesday discussed initiatives taken by the Federal government for economic growth and obtaining political situation of Sindh.

VP GDA Irfanullah Marwat called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor’s House here.

Talking to the GDA leader, the Sindh Governor said that the federal government intended to take along all stakeholders to further expedite the process of construction and development.

He said that steps were being taken by the Federal government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the problems of masses.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, Irfanullah Marwat said that the GDA would continue its cooperation to the Federal government to resolve the problems being faced by Sindh.

– inaugurates

“The Buraq Centre”

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday inaugurated the first of its kind for Pakistan, “The Buraq Centre”, an all-female incubation center, co-working space dedicated for women here.

The Buraq Center by LADIESFUND was established in collaboration between Dawood Global Foundation, the German Consulate in Karachi and LUMS National Incubation Center (LUMS NIC) offered a world of possibilities to women entrepreneurs and innovators.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the aims of Buraq Centre for training female start-ups providing that digital solutions to real problems were also laudable. These innovative approaches to real problems was exactly what govt need in Sindh, he opined and applauded Dawood Global Foundation for this initiative.

He said that Pakistani Women were not lesser than men and they had proven the same by tackling toughest challenges with comfortable ease.

The Governor Sindh said that women were expressing their talents and capabilities in every sphere of life. They had proved that no hurdle or bottleneck could stop their progress if they desired to undertake any task, he added.

He said that Government of Pakistan was committed to facilitate our women by encouraging them in their chosen field. The launch of Baytee mobile application was aimed at doing so, he added.

Imran Ismail said that this mobile application “Baytee” would create awareness among masses about the women rights, their implications and action in case of any harassment.

The Governor said that when he was invited to this event his heart felt more proud. An all female incubation center and women co-working space was being launched for the first time in Pakistan at Sindh which was quite an achievement.

The Governor Sindh said that it was also commendable that every element of this space was created for women to feel pride in their work, supported their dreams and with full training in partnership with NIC Lahore.

He said the name reflected our traditions and commended the promise this center made to facilitate women to soar. Women businesses were known all over the world for treating employees equally, he remarked.

President, Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND Ms.Tara Uzra Dawood said that Buraq Center was inspired by the winged horse that transported our great Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to the seven skies.

The Buraq Centre was about energy that transforms the gender equation and opens up opportunities to empathize, ideate and created at the speed of thought, she added.

Ms. Dawood further said that the slogan of the center was “Watch Her Fly” and the logo was that of a magenta pink pegasus. “It is humbling to launch today Pakistan’s first all-female incubation center, something so needed for our nation,” stated Tara Uzra Dawood.

She further said that Women needed a safe and culturally comfortable community space that celebrated and supported their dreams, while providing solid training and scalable techniques.

The Buraq Center had been designed by Sanki King, who had also made a stunning giant graffiti art magenta pink Pegasus for the center, which was unveiled at the opening by the Governor.

German Consul General in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth, who had been a great supporter of Ladies Fund in their initiatives, announced to sponsor the international fellowships of eight girls for travel to study in Germany.

NIC Lahore Director Mr.Faisal Sherjan who flew in for the event also addressed the audience.

It was pertinent to mention here that the women co-working space was also accepting applications from interested female led start-ups, who wanted to be part of a community space just for women in business.

The Buraq Center would be short listing and selecting its first 10 incubatees by end of March. Each incubatee would be trained by a curriculum provided and certified by NIC Lahore it along with Dawood Global Foundation.

Idris Kothari, Khalid Mirza, Ms.Ameena Saiyid, Ms.Sharmila Faruqui, Ms.Nazneen Tariq Khan, and various diplomats were also present on the occasion.

The evening was moderated by Moneeza Butt, with National Anthem performed by Nabila Bano, and a special recitation of the Prophet’s flight from the Quran by Hira Naz Imtiaz.

Tours of the space were given, showcasing the bold and pink look that was both feminine and powerful, featuring wired incubatee desks, networking tables, soundproofed interviewing space and pink bean bags.