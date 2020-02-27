Share:

GILGIT - The Skardu administration has banned hunting of birds in the bordering Indian due to Coronavirus transmission threat through migration of birds.

According to a press release, Deputy Commission­er Skardu said that migration of birds including ducks and waterfowl, usually migrating from neighbouring India to Baltistan in spring season, might carry Coro­navirus as research had showed that the deadly virus originated from meat of birds and animals. He added that the ban was necessary in order to curb the wide­spread of Coronavisrus. Deputy Secretary Hafiz Karim Dad warned the hunters to avoid hunting of migratory birds in the Baltistan region, or else legal action would be taken against them under section 188 of PPC.

The Section 144 had been imposed on all types of illegal hunting in Baltistan region till April 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, the task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Wednesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in Khyber Circle and booked 10 people for using hooks on main lines for pow­er pilferage. The DGPR Pesco informed the task force team also recov­ered Rs400,000 from defaulters and removed 260 hooks from the elec­tricity lines. The teams also disconnected an electricity transformer for repeated use of direct hooks by power pilferers and shifted 34 electricity metres to poles.