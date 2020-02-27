Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved Rs13532.292 million for the compensation to shopkeep­ers, petrol pumps and others relevant sectors of Miranshah bazaar of North Waziristan tribal district.

The officials in KP Govern­ment told APP on Wednes­day that process of payment of compensation to all those whose shops, markets and petrol pumps were destroyed in Miranshah bazaar has been expedited and Rs13532.292 million were approved by the KP Cabinet to help them in re­construction and rehabilita­tion of their damaged infra­structure.

This huge amount was ap­proved following the recom­mendations of Special Com­mittee to help affectees of Miranshah bazaar for recon­struction of their shops and petrol pumps.

The government would pro­vide same payment to victims of Miranshah bazaar as pro­vided to affected shopkeep­ers of Mir Ali’s tehsil of North Waziristan. The official said a hefty amount of Rs4404.973 million have already been dis­tributed by the government among the affected people of Miranshah bazaar.

The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has showed willing­ness to make investment in projects related to alleviation of poverty and improvement in socioeconomic lives of peo­ple in rural areas in KP.

The Rural Economic Trans­formation Project (REPT) has been prepared on which USD 100 million would be spent for which USD 50 mil­lion would be provided by the IFAD for development proj­ects in KP.

The KP government has accelerated work on multi­faceted Accelerated Imple­mentation Programme (AIP 2020-30) under which work on 20 sectors were initiat­ed with outlay of Rs59 billion for three years (2020-23). For this purpose, Rs29 billion had been released after approv­al of 78 different schemes in merged areas.

Moreover, the KP govern­ment has made a 10-year phase-wise multifaceted development programme known as the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30) to bolster education, health, roads connectivity and im­prove overall socioeconom­ic conditions of tribal peo­ple.

The ambitious programmes were primarily focusing on sustainable economic devel­opment, agriculture, forests, water management and infra­structure projects would be implemented in three phases i.e. 2020-23, 2024-27 and 2008-2030 in the erstwhile Fata.

To achieve the TDS goals, the federal and KP govern­ments had joined hands for speedy implementation of the AIP of the erstwhile Fata in a time-bound manner besides providing tribesmen with the same political, social, educa­tional and economic oppor­tunities as being enjoyed by people of Pakistan.