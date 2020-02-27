PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved Rs13532.292 million for the compensation to shopkeepers, petrol pumps and others relevant sectors of Miranshah bazaar of North Waziristan tribal district.
The officials in KP Government told APP on Wednesday that process of payment of compensation to all those whose shops, markets and petrol pumps were destroyed in Miranshah bazaar has been expedited and Rs13532.292 million were approved by the KP Cabinet to help them in reconstruction and rehabilitation of their damaged infrastructure.
This huge amount was approved following the recommendations of Special Committee to help affectees of Miranshah bazaar for reconstruction of their shops and petrol pumps.
The government would provide same payment to victims of Miranshah bazaar as provided to affected shopkeepers of Mir Ali’s tehsil of North Waziristan. The official said a hefty amount of Rs4404.973 million have already been distributed by the government among the affected people of Miranshah bazaar.
The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has showed willingness to make investment in projects related to alleviation of poverty and improvement in socioeconomic lives of people in rural areas in KP.
The Rural Economic Transformation Project (REPT) has been prepared on which USD 100 million would be spent for which USD 50 million would be provided by the IFAD for development projects in KP.
The KP government has accelerated work on multifaceted Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP 2020-30) under which work on 20 sectors were initiated with outlay of Rs59 billion for three years (2020-23). For this purpose, Rs29 billion had been released after approval of 78 different schemes in merged areas.
Moreover, the KP government has made a 10-year phase-wise multifaceted development programme known as the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30) to bolster education, health, roads connectivity and improve overall socioeconomic conditions of tribal people.
The ambitious programmes were primarily focusing on sustainable economic development, agriculture, forests, water management and infrastructure projects would be implemented in three phases i.e. 2020-23, 2024-27 and 2008-2030 in the erstwhile Fata.
To achieve the TDS goals, the federal and KP governments had joined hands for speedy implementation of the AIP of the erstwhile Fata in a time-bound manner besides providing tribesmen with the same political, social, educational and economic opportunities as being enjoyed by people of Pakistan.