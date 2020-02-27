Share:

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday has said that task force has been established to control coronavirus spread across the province.

While talking to media, the CM said that two affectees of coronavirus in Pakistan have been kept in isolation ward while data of 1500 people who have recently traveled from Iran has also been gathered.

He said that the authorities will carry out complete monitoring in this regard.

The minister further told that schools across the province have been closed in a wake of the virus. The people should not get afraid of precautionary measures being taken by the government, he stated.

Earlier, Pakistan had confirmed two cases of coronavirus, the State Minister of Health said, marking the first recorded cases of the virus in the country.

“Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable,” Zafar Mirza, tweeted. “No need to panic, things are under control.”

According to Sindh Health Department, 22-year-old Yahya took a flight to Karachi from Iran. Patient and his family were immediately placed in quarantine at a hospital.