Lahore - A meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday reviewed prices of sugar, its stocks, and the supply to the utility stores in the province and availability of the commodity in view of Holy month of Ramzan.

After comparative analysis of sugar prices, the CS directed the officers concerned to bring down the prices of the commodity in the areas where sugar mills are located. The meeting was briefed on payments of sugarcane to growers. The CS was apprised that payments of about Rs 105.94billion have been made to sugarcane farmers until February 15. The meeting was told that at present 20,72,678 metric tons of sugar stock is available in the province and it would rise after completion of the crushing season. The CS asked the officers to continue monitoring stocks of sugar mills, besides ensuring supply of sold stocks to markets.

About action against illegal weigh scales, the CS was briefed that inspection of 3,418 Kandas and weighbridges were conducted and 17 complaints regarding less weight and 23 complaints regarding less payment were received. As many as 44 cases were registered, 27 persons were arrested and 118 Kandas were sealed. The meeting was told that action was taken against 34 middlemen involved in sugar sale, 31 cases were registered and 26 persons were arrested.

The CS ordered the secretaries of relevant departments to keep close coordination with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so that data about stocks of sugar mills and its lifting could be shared and balance between demand and supply of sugar could be maintained.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including food, industries, agriculture, Commissioner Lahore Division, Chief Commissioner Income Tax, CEO Urban Unit, Cane Commissioner Punjab, and officers concerned.