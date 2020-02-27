Share:

BADIN - Disabled persons of Badin held protest demonstration in front of Badin Press Club for acceptance of their legitimate demands. The protest led by Muhammad Hanif Ansari, Muhammad Ramzan Jat, Abdul Qadir Khoso, Muhammad Bachal Hingorjo, Ghulam Hussain Khoso and others.

While talking with journalists representatives said they were suffered and deprived of rights.

They said due to unemployment and poverty their families were sustaining starvation and they were unable to meet two times meal and shelter to them.

They said literate disabled persons were assured of employment but they were ignored and paid no heed to resolve their matter.

They demanded employment and financial assistance to deserved disabled persons of Badin.