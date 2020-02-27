Share:

ISLAMABAD - Egyptian delegation headed by General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence and Military Production of Egypt, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, Rawalpindi, yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR directorate, matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Both the sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence.

The visiting dignitary appreciated professionalism of the Pakistan Army and achievements in combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security and measures to enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed, says the ISPR press release.