Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB has decided to file two corruption references, four investigations and four inquiries. The meeting was chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters and it decided to file first reference against Adil Siddiqui former Minister for Labour Sindh and others for allotment of land to favorites in violation of rules and regulations, thus caused loss to national exchequer of Rs. 203, 0390,70. It gave approval to file second reference against Ghulam Mustafa Phal former Secretary Land Utilization, Syed Ghulam Nabi, former Secretary Land Utilization and Syed Farrukh Mateen and others for regularization of government land to favorites in violation of rules and regulations, thus caused loss to national exchequer of Rs300m.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting of four investigations against Officers/officials of Board of Revenue, Department Govt of Sindh, Ghulam Rasool, private person and others, proprietor/builders of Education city/vally near UUMHS, Jamshoro and officers/officials of Revenue Department, Jamshoro, Sindh, Nawaz Sardar Ghaibi Khan Chandio, Ex-MPA, Qambar Shahdadkot, officers/officials of Board of Revenue and others, M/s Seri Sugar Mills, Karachi and others and The EBM authorised conducting of 4 inquiries against Dr. Mukhtar Shah, former DG Health Punjab and others, Management of Rawalpindi Railways Employees Cooperative Housing Society and others, Ghulam Muhammad Qureshi, ex-DG Pakistan Railways and others, Sindh Govt Land Committee, officers/officials of Land Utilisation Department, Sindh and others.

The EBM authorized merger of investigation against Zahid Muzafar, former Chairman OGDCL Board, Zahid Mir, former MD, OGDCL and Muhammad Rafi, former MD, OGDCL Board and others with already under going investigation. The EBM authorized referring of inquiry against Quaid-e-Azam Hydel Power Company to Anti Corruption Department Punjab for appropriate action as per law. The EBM decided to close inquiries against Management of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company Ltd and others, Management of Sustainable Environment and Development Foundation, Hyderabad and others, Feroze P. Bhandara and others, Management of Pak International Medical College Peshawar and others and M/s Shazada Security Company, Tehkal Peshawar due to lack of incriminating evidence at the moment as per law.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, PGA, DG operations and other senior officers of NAB. At the end Chairman NAB Justice(Retd) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements in the top most property of NAB. NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan, he said. On the other hand, the Bureau has transferred its 10 officers of grade-20 and assigned them new assignments. According to the notification Masood Alam Khan has been transferred from NAB Rawalpidi to NAB Karachi, Izhar Ahmad Awan from NAB HQ to NAB Peshawar, Nauman Aslam, from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB HQ, Ghazi Rehman from NAB HQ to NAB Balochistan, Tariq Hameed Butt, from NAB Karachi to NAB HQ Islamabad, Naveed Haider Zahid, from NAB KP to NAB Rawalpindi, Ghulam Safdar Shah, from NAB HQ to Operation Divisons NAB HQ, Nasim Ahmad Khan, from NAB HQ to NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tahir from NAB Karachi to NAB Multan and Abdul Hafeez Khan has also been transferred from NAB Multan to NAB HQ Islamabad.

The notification says two officers Masood Alam Khan and Izhar Ahmad Awan actualize their transfer on joining back from their National Managment Course in light of instructions issued vide Establishment Division.

All transfer and postings were made after the approval of competent authority.