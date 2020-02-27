Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Wednesday conveyed its decision to the federal government, denying extension in bail plea to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif. A letter in this regard has been written to the federal authorities by Punjab government. A copy of the provincial cabinet’s decision on the matter has also been enclosed with the letter.According to sources, the letter stated that the provincial government has decided against an extension in bail plea of Nawaz Sharif on the recommendations of a special committee. “The federal government shall ratify the province’s decision,” it asked. Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat confirmed the development and said that it is the federal government that would approach the trial court dealing with the matter. “Therefore, we have conveyed a letter to them with our decision in order to take up the matter with the relevant court,” he said.