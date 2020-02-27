PESHAWAR - Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday.
He remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests and relations between the two countries. The governor while talking to the German Ambassador has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with natural resources and has important position in this region by geographically.
He stated that the population of merged tribal districts had suffered due to international politics because instability and unrest in Afghanistan had badly affected our social, economic environment and security situation. He said that Pakistan strongly believes in peace with Afghanistan and the world community should work for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Afghanistan. He added that Afghanistan is a gateway to Central Asian states and once peace is restored in the country, the trade ties could be strengthened.
On this occasion, the German Ambassador while appreciating the visionary approach of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, assured to work further to strengthen and promote bilateral relations between both countries.