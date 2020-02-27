Share:

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of the Federal Repub­lic of Germany to Pakistan Mr. Ber­nhard Schlagheck called on Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday.

He remained with the governor for some time and discussed mat­ters of mutual interests and rela­tions between the two countries. The governor while talking to the German Ambassador has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with natural resources and has im­portant position in this region by geographically.

He stated that the population of merged tribal districts had suf­fered due to international poli­tics because instability and unrest in Afghanistan had badly affected our social, economic environment and security situation. He said that Pakistan strongly believes in peace with Afghanistan and the world community should work for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Afghanistan. He added that Af­ghanistan is a gateway to Central Asian states and once peace is re­stored in the country, the trade ties could be strengthened.

On this occasion, the German Ambassador while appreciating the visionary approach of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa governor, as­sured to work further to strength­en and promote bilateral relations between both countries.