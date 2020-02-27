Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs94,750 against Rs95,150, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs343 and was traded at Rs81,233 as compared to Rs81,576 during last trading day.The price of silver remained stable at Rs1050 per tola while and that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 7 and was traded at $1648 against $1655, Karachi Sarafa association reported.