ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan Wednesday said that the government aims to get a stay order issued against over $6 billion fine imposed on Pakistan in the Reko Diq case.

The newly appointed AGP Khalid Jawed stated this in an informal interaction with the members of Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) at the Supreme Court building here. On this occasion, Khan said that his first priority would be the cases related to national security and state revenue and that he would try to control the damage in the Reko Diq case.

The AGP also said that he recused himself from the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case because he had earlier been approached to defend the judge’s case.

Khalid had excused himself from representing the federation in the petitions filed against the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Supreme Court.

He was appointed by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government as the new Attorney General after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from the office.

Khalid Jawed stressed that he has no political affiliation with anyone. He made it clear that it was his father who was associated with politics.

He added, “Even if Bhutto or Musharraf’s case comes in front of me, [I] will argue them with utmost honesty.” Jawed said that he and the law minister “are equals” and that he would have a good working relationship with the government. He said that the “autonomy of [his] office” is his foremost concern.

The attorney general said, “The law minister and I are equals. We have a very good working relationship and I wrote the letter to the law minister for the clarification of the news item.”

He continued that he had written a letter to Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Nasim seeking an explanation over reports that the government was trying to appoint a number of law officers without the new attorney general’s consent and that a number of lawyers from different cities had been approached by the Law Division to immediately submit their CVs so that the suitable candidates among them could be appointed to fill the vacancies.