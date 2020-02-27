Share:

Pakistan on Thursday decided to suspend all flight operations to Iran after the first two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country a day earlier.

A statement by the Aviation Division said Pakistan has decided to cease all direct flights to and from Iran, until further notice.

A day earlier, Pakistan suspended train services between Quetta and the border town of Taftan till the reopening of the Pakistan-Iran border closed earlier after the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

The move follows the announcement of two coronavirus cases in Pakistan.