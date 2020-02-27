Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Health Department Dr Ta­hir Nadeem on Wednesday said the provincial government has released Rs100 million grant to cope with any emergency related to Coronavirus in the region.

Talking to media here, he said that effective measures have been put in place to curb outbreak of Coronavirus, adding that thermal screening is being performed at Pak-Afghan border to check the disease. He informed that teams have also being deployed at Bacha Khan Airport to screen each and every passenger coming from af­fected countries.

The DG said that Police Services Hospital has been specified to deal with Coronavirus patients. Until now, not a single case of Corona­virus has been reported from any part of the province, he claimed and added that out of 16 suspect­ed cases none was found positive.

Medical team scanning people at Torkham for Coronavirus: DC

In the wake of reports of Coro­navirus cases in Iran and Afghan­istan, a 13-member medical team including doctors has scanned 143,956 people at Torkham bor­der.

Deputy Commissioner Khy­ber Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Wednesday said a medical team was busy in scanning people com­ing from Afghanistan through Torkham Border with thermal scanning guns to check the spread of Coronavirus.

To cope with any emergency, he said ambulances have been shifted to the border besides emergency spots have also been declared at Pak-Afghan Dosti Hos­pital Torkham, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Landikotal and Jamrud.

The DC said the facility of keep­ing suspected patients in isola­tion has also been made available at the border, adding that the ad­ministration was doing its best to cope with any situation with re­gard to threat of spread of the vi­rus.

He assured that the Khyber Ad­ministration and Health Depart­ment were in close liaison and co­operation, however, he added that so far no such case of Coronavi­rus has been reported at Torkham border.