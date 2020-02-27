Share:

KARACHI - All Pakistan liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors on Wednesday increased the price of LPG by Rs50 per kg amid the closure of Pak-Iran border due to Coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, the LPG price has been increased by 50 per kg to Rs180 per kg.

The price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs500 to Rs2,680. LPG distributors spokesperson Irfan Khokhar has said that prices have increased due to the closure of Pak-Iran border amid Coronavirus threat from Iran.

Last month, The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had decreased the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs111 per cylinder for the month of February.