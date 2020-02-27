Share:

Sialkot - A man forcibly raped niece of his wife on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, Arshad, a resident of Daska, visited home of Siddique, brother of his wife, in Mohallah Shahabpura Jinnah Chowk Daska. When he entered home he saw Saima, daughter of Siddique, alone at home and Bashiran wife of Siddique out of home for shopping in bazaar. Arshad forcibly raped Saima, 17, in absence of Siddique and his wife. Police have registered a case against Arshad on report of Siddique and further investigation is underway.

Six wounded

in road mishap

Six people were injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus hit a vehicle near village Adamkey Cheema on Sambrial-Daska Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a vehicle was on its way when a passenger bus hit it near village Adamkey Cheema. As a result, six people named Azhar (40), Arif (43), Shabbir (30), Zawar (25), Shafique (30) and an unidentified person received severe injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed to accident scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. .

Cultivation of

sunflower crop stressed

Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Division Choudhary Muhammad Munir has said Prime Minister Imran Khan had allocated 309 billion rupees for agriculture and government will give subsidy of Rs 34 billion to agriculturist of Sialkot district for increase in production of wheat crop.

He was addressing a function at a festival in Pasrur.

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Amir Shahzad Kang, President Pasrur Bar Association Choudhry Ilyas Jathol, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, Dr. Muhammmad Asghar, Assistant Director Jawahar Ali, focal persons Kamran Bhatti and Zahid Iqbal were present on the occasion.

Munir said Pakistan was importing daily use items of 600 billion rupees whereas 58 percent of this amount was being spent on import of edible oil. He said cultivation of sunflower crop could meet requirement of edible oil. He said the agriculturists could earn huge profit by crop of sunflower reducing burden on foreign currency reserves.

He said the sunflower crop could be cultivated in Sialkot in two phases from 25th January to 25th February and from 1st July to 10th August. He said the government will allocate 5,000 rupees on per acre cultivation of sunflower crop. He said the field assistants will provide technical assistance to agriculturists for cultivation of sunflower crop.