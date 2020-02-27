Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological department has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of the country from Thursday to Saturday.

According to the experts, a westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday. Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind-thunderstorm with few hailstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kuram & Kohat from Thursday to Saturday and in Bannu, D I Khan during Thursday (evening) to Friday.

Rain-thunderstorm with few hailstorms is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi-Bahuddin, Gujrat, Sialkot during Friday and Saturday. Rain with dust raising windsdust storm are also likely in DG Khan, Multan and othe nearby districts..