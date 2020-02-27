Share:

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine briefed the US delegation about the measures taken by the provincial government for the protection of human rights and minorities.

Led by Political Assistant M. Daimm Fazal, a delegation of American Consulate called Ijaz Alam Augustine here at new minister block’s office on Thursday to discuss issues regarding protection of human rights, religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and respect etc.

Briefing the delegation, the provincial minister said that department of HR&MA is protecting the rights of children, women, transgender, disable persons, senior citizens, minorities etc. He said that government of the Punjab believed in the dignity and fair treatment of every person; their protection in accordance with law and Punjab government is committed to translate the human rights principles enshrined in the constitution into legislation with robust institutional mechanism.

He also briefed the American delegation about Minorities empowerment package, will help marginalized religious communities of Punjab and the package included implementation of minorities’ quota for jobs and education, system for remission of sentences, Skill development training, minority quota in Naya Pakistan Housing scheme and introduction of religious education in school of minorities.

Ijaz Alam also strongly condemned the recent incidents in India where Ghundaas of Modi burned Mosques and other religious places of Muslims. He told to the delegation that P.M Imran Khan in a tweet warned that anyone in Pakistan targeting non-Muslims citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly as minorities are equal citizens of this country. He also emphasized on delegation to perform their proactive role for the freedom of innocent Kashmiris and peace in India.

The delegation praised the move of Imran Khan and measures taken by Punjab government for the protection of human rights. The delegation assured to the minister to perform their fully cooperation to protect human rights and resolve issue of Kashmir. Political economic chief Barry H. Junker, Rubina Feroz Bhatti and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.