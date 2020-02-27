Share:

LAHORE - AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday and discussed with him matters pertaining to Indian atrocities against Muslims and Kashmir issue. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Narendra Modi’s aggression was heightening against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims. “Nerendra Modi government in connivance with RSS rogues is targeting the Muslims in New Delhi and no terrorism and extremism can be worst than this”, he observed. Sawar said time had now come that United Nations, OIC, Arab League and other international forums must take an immediate notice of Indian terrorism instead of keeping mum. “Narendra Modi and RSS rogues must be contained”, he said. The governor said that 220 million Pakistanis stood by the Kashmiris and their Muslim brethren in India. “India cannot silence voices of Indian Muslims and the Kashmiris through guns. Despite 205 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir, Kashmiris are standing firm and determined.