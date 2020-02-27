Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Punjab, Rana Sanaullah to furnish details about his household expenses during his scheduled appearance in assets beyond means case.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader on March 6.

He has been instructed to apprise the bureau on the amount he paid under the head of house rent over a period of five years or three years at the very least, utility bills, and salaries to domestic servants, clothes and average kitchen expenses.

The PML-N leader has been asked to disclose whether he held the membership of any elite club and expenses thereof.