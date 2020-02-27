Share:

KARACHI - Former City Nazim Karachi and a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Leader Naimatullah Khan, who passed away at age of 89 on Tuesday was laid to rest in Defence Authority Phase VIII graveyard.

The JI Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq led his funeral prayers attended by hundreds and thousands of people on New MA Jinnah Road near Idara Noor-e-Haq Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, MQM-P Organization Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar, Pak Sarzameem Party Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmad, JI’s former Ameer Pakistan Munawwar Hasan and other political and religious parties’ leader attended his funeral prayers along with a large numbers of civil society members.

In his address to participants, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq eulogized Khan’s services in field of public welfare works, his political wisdom and dedication towards party.

He said, people from all walks of life was ample proof that late Khan was a senior person and had no differences with anyone.

“He was so popular that members of Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other communities were expressing their grief over his demise,” he added.

Siraj said that late Khan had served people irrespective of their caste and colour, without any prejudice thus people were in grief over his death.

The JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on the occasion said that late JI leader was a humble, honest and man-friendly person, who had led his life serving people without any bias.

Naib JI Ameer city, Dr Osama Razi in his brief address said that everybody gathered here expressing love to him.