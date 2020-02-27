Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has visited Command Centres and forward posts in Creeks Area to review operational preparedness and combat readiness of the troops during the ongoing major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20. According to the Pak Navy, upon arrival at the Command Centre, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas and was briefed about operational plans of the exercise. Later, during visit to the forward posts located at Creeks Area, the naval chief was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi. Comprehensive briefs regarding the ongoing operational activities, plans and deployment of assets and troops during the Exercise SEASPARK-20 were presented to the naval chief . The Admiral expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness and measures undertaken to ensure defence of highly complex terrain of Creeks area. The Naval Chief also reaffirmed the resolve that any misadventure by the enemy shall be thwarted with an iron fist. Chief of Staff (Operations), Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami were also present at the occasion.

While interacting with the deployed troops, the Naval Chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan.