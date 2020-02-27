Share:

LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has secured Rs6400 million loan from consortium of banks (Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan & Bank Islami Pakistan Limited) for generating 956MW electricity through wind. The financing facility will be utilized for the construction of 220/132 kV substation and allied transmission lines to evacuate clean renewable energy from 19 wind power plants in Jhimpir wind corridor. The loan signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, which was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali, senior officials of the Power Division and NTDC. Managing Director NTDC Zafar Abbas and heads of HBL, NBP and Bank Islami signed the agreement. NTDC spokesman said that the company has explored the option of raising a loan on its own balance sheet without government guarantee. He said that PC-1 cost of the Jhimpir-II project was Rs10.753 billion and funding required was Rs6.40 billion. Cumulative capacity of 19 wind plants was 956MW and it would be inducted to the system in two phases. To meet the future requirements, 220 kV grid station would be upgraded to 500 kV.