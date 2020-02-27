ISLAMABAD - High Commissioner of Australia Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which matters pertaining to enhancement of parliamentary engagement and cooperation in diverse sectors of economy came under discussion.
Speaker Asad Qaiser referring to the existing cordial relations between both the countries said that Pakistan attaches immense value to its relations with Australia and desires to enhance engagement through parliamentary exchanges.
He said that Australia has always been supportive of Pakistan at international parliamentary forums especially Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Inter-parliamentary Union level. He added that both the countries could exchange delegations of parliamentarians and staff members of the parliaments from either side to share experiences and expertise.
The speaker said that Australia had expertise in agriculture, livestock, and soil conservation, therefore, collaboration in these fields would be beneficial for Pakistan. He said that agriculture played an important role in Pakistan’s economy, and the government had paid special focus on development of agriculture sector besides bringing about revolutionary change for market development and value addition.
Australian envoy agrees to collaborate with Pakistan in
agriculture,
livestock sectors
He informed the High Commissioner about formation of Special Committee of National Assembly on agriculture products, which had been mandated to discuss and provide guidelines for policy formulation by the government.
Referring to the worst human rights abuses and atrocities by Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the speaker said that the atrocities by the tyrant could not deter Kashmiris quest for independence.
He said that lockdown in occupied valley since 205-days had multiplied the miseries of the Kashmiri people. He added that international community should raise their voices against Indian aggression and unconstitutional steps. He called for Australian support for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with aspiration of people of Kashmir and the UN Security Council Resolutions.
Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said that his country also considers Pakistan a dear friend and an important development partner. He said that Australia strongly desires to enhance its relations with Pakistan in diverse sectors of economy. He agreed with the speaker for enhancing parliamentary interaction and exchange of staff for on-the-job training. He said that Australia had developed expertise in agriculture, livestock and market development, thus it would assist Pakistan in developing both the sectors. The High Commissioner apprised the speaker that Australia had an outstanding water management and soil conservation system, therefore, this expertise could also be shared with Pakistan. He informed that his country would extend its all-out support to Pakistan on regional and international forums.