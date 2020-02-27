Share:

ISLAMABAD - High Commissioner of Australia Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on Speak­er National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which matters pertaining to en­hancement of parliamentary en­gagement and cooperation in di­verse sectors of economy came under discussion.

Speaker Asad Qaiser referring to the existing cordial relations be­tween both the countries said that Pakistan attaches immense value to its relations with Australia and desires to enhance engagement through parliamentary exchanges.

He said that Australia has al­ways been supportive of Pakistan at international parliamentary fo­rums especially Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Inter-parliamentary Union level. He added that both the countries could exchange delegations of par­liamentarians and staff members of the parliaments from either side to share experiences and exper­tise.

The speaker said that Australia had expertise in agriculture, live­stock, and soil conservation, there­fore, collaboration in these fields would be beneficial for Pakistan. He said that agriculture played an important role in Pakistan’s econ­omy, and the government had paid special focus on development of agriculture sector besides bring­ing about revolutionary change for market development and value ad­dition.

Australian envoy agrees to collaborate with Pakistan in

agriculture,

livestock sectors

He informed the High Commis­sioner about formation of Spe­cial Committee of National Assem­bly on agriculture products, which had been mandated to discuss and provide guidelines for policy for­mulation by the government.

Referring to the worst human rights abuses and atrocities by Forces in Indian Occupied Kash­mir, the speaker said that the atrocities by the tyrant could not deter Kashmiris quest for inde­pendence.

He said that lockdown in occu­pied valley since 205-days had multiplied the miseries of the Kashmiri people. He added that international community should raise their voices against Indian aggression and unconstitutional steps. He called for Australian sup­port for resolution of Kashmir is­sue in accordance with aspiration of people of Kashmir and the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said that his country also considers Pakistan a dear friend and an im­portant development partner. He said that Australia strongly desires to enhance its relations with Paki­stan in diverse sectors of econo­my. He agreed with the speaker for enhancing parliamentary interac­tion and exchange of staff for on-the-job training. He said that Aus­tralia had developed expertise in agriculture, livestock and market development, thus it would assist Pakistan in developing both the sectors. The High Commissioner apprised the speaker that Austra­lia had an outstanding water man­agement and soil conservation system, therefore, this expertise could also be shared with Paki­stan. He informed that his country would extend its all-out support to Pakistan on regional and interna­tional forums.